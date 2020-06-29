KGF star Yash reveals the perks of following 'wife friendly rules' amidst lockdown in a hilarious post

Yash and Radhika Pandit make for the most adorable couple in the South film industry. Meanwhile, check out the KGF star's latest Instagram post.

South star Yash became a household name post his stint in the 2018 movie KGF: Chapter 1 which was declared a blockbuster hit. The audience loved his intriguing and rugged look as Rocky from the movie. As of now, ardent fans of the actor are eagerly waiting for the release of KGF’s sequel. In the midst of all this, Yash is currently spending quality time with his wife and kids amidst the nationwide lockdown that has been imposed because of COVID-19.

The actor has recently shared a hilarious post on his Instagram handle along with a picture in which he can be seen sitting nearby his wife Radhika Pandit. Talking about the same, Yash writes, “Karnataka Government has set new lockdown rules and don't know why, seems like my wife had something to do with it! Back home at 8pm everyday and Sundays complete lockdown!! Anyway.. these wife friendly rules will help us keep the Sanity and Safety both!! Tc guys.”

Check out his Instagram post below:

Yash and Radhika Pandit tied the knot in 2016 and are now the doting parents of two kids. Talking about the actor’s upcoming movie KGF: Chapter 2, it also features Srinidhi Shetty, , Sanjay Dutt, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, and others in the lead roles. It has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception and the reasons behind this are quite obvious. The action drama is slated to be released on 23rd October 2020.

