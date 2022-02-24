KGF star Yash’s little ones Ayra and Yatharv’s ‘In-flight Entertainment’ is too cute to give a miss

KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit’s little bundle of joys Ayra and Yatharv are social media heartthrobs. These two are often seen on their parent’s social media handles and fans are simply in awe of these two munchkins. Most recently, the actress posted a picture of Ayra and Yatharv in a flight. In order to keep themselves busy during the travel, they spend their time reading. Sharing the post of her little ones, Radhika Pandit wrote on Instagram, “In-flight Entertainment”.

From Rakhi to Christmas to birthdays, Ayra and Yatharv make the most of all major occasions. The cute pictures of the celebrations surface on social media and fans cannot get over how cute these two are.

One of the most adored couples, Yash and Radhika Pandit recently celebrated Valentine’s Day with a perfect dinner date on the rooftop of their lovely home. The ambiance was perfected with flowers and candles.

Radhika Pandit shared some glimpses from their time together on Instagram and wrote, “Always.. "Better Together”.

On the work front, Yash is presently working on the latest instalment of his memorable flick K.G.F. Prashanth Neel will once again be directing the Sandalwood star in the project titled KGF Chapter 2. The film’s cast will include some biggies from across industries like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, and Achyuth Kumar. Financed by Vijay Kiragandur, the second instalment in the KGF series will be out on 14 April. Yash's fans are more than excited to see their beloved actor in the Rocky Bhai avatar once again.

