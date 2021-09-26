KGF star Yash says 'You are our blessing magale' as he pens Happy Daughters' Day post for Ayra

On Daughters' Day 2021, KGF star Yash has penned a sweet note for his little princess Ayra. Sharing a super adorable photo, Yash wrote, "I can go on listening to you forever... You are our blessing magale. Happy Daughter's day to all the wonderful daughters in the world. U make life special."

Yash is known for his tough look and powerful onscreen presence but as a father, he is quite an emotional and protective person. Be it spending time with his kids on holiday or fulfiling father duties, Yash is a true family man. The Kannada superstar is not only known to be the best husband to Radhika Pandit but also a doting father to daughter Ayra and youngest son Yathrav.

Check out Yash's latest post for daughter Ayra:

To recall, Yash as a protective father once broke down on seeing his daughter Ayra getting her ears pierced for the first time. Just when Ayra had turned 6-month-old, Radhika Pandit took to Instagram and shared a story about how Yash was in tears seeing his daughter in pain while piercing.

She wrote, "We got Ayra’s ears pierced.. one of the most difficult things to witness in life as parents. Our hearts broke to see her cry so much! For the very first time I saw tears in Rocking Star’s eyes.. made me realise how precious these bonds are. Not to worry both dad and daughter are doing fine now!!."