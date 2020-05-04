KGF star Yash shares about his 6 months old son's cute habits; Says 'He doesn't sleep until I do'

As their son turned 6 months old, the couple decided to introduce their son to the world. Recently, the KGF star Yash also opened up about his newborn son and his cute habits.

Kannada star Yash is not only an amazing actor but also a doting father who makes sure to take some time out from his busy schedule for his kids. Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit became proud parents of a baby girl, Ayra in December 2018 and they welcomed their second child, a baby boy in October 2019. The couple recently shared the first photo of their son and its took social media by storm. As their son turned 6 months old, the couple decided to introduce their son to the world. Recently, the KGF star also opened up about his newborn son and his cute habits.

During an interview, Yash said that he is in a beautiful space and that his kids not only bring a lot of happiness but also a different side in him. Talking about his son, Yash added, "He doesn't sleep until I do. Both Radhika and I have to sleep with him. Even if it is way past his bedtime, he stays awake till we join him. And then, he wakes up at night and can be very loud when he wants to be." Isn't it cute? Yash and Radhika have always expressed their happiness on being parents and how they manage to handle them together.

On the work front, Yash will be seen next in KGF: Chapter 2. The film is the second part to the blockbuster hit, KGF: Chapter 1. The upcoming Pan-India film also stars Sanjay Dutt and in the lead roles. The film is set to hit screens this year in October.

