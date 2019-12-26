KGF star Yash shares adorable picture of baby Ayra but we are all things hearts for his cute caption

While we can't get our eyes of the little munchkin Ayra, we are all things hearts for Yash's cute caption for the picture.The Rocking Star of Sandalwood celebrated Christmas with his wife Radhika Pandit and kids.

The power couple of Kannada film industry, Yash and Radhika Pandit are super active on social media and keep treating us with some adorable photos of their baby girl, Ayra. Yash, who is busy with the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2, surely knows how to balance his work and personal life. Despite busy with the shoots, Yash makes sure to spend time with his kids. The Rocking Star of Sandalwood celebrated Christmas with his wife Radhika Pandit and kids. Yash took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of Ayra posing with the Christmas tree.

Also Read: KGF star Yash and his daughter Ayra's awwdorable moments will melt your heart; Check it out

Yash and Radhika gave birth to baby Ayra on December 2, 2018 and welcomed their second child, a baby boy in October 2019. The couple will share the first picture of their second child only after the baby boy turns 5 months old.

Credits :Instagram

Read More