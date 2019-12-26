KGF star Yash shares adorable picture of baby Ayra but we are all things hearts for his cute caption
The power couple of Kannada film industry, Yash and Radhika Pandit are super active on social media and keep treating us with some adorable photos of their baby girl, Ayra. Yash, who is busy with the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2, surely knows how to balance his work and personal life. Despite busy with the shoots, Yash makes sure to spend time with his kids. The Rocking Star of Sandalwood celebrated Christmas with his wife Radhika Pandit and kids. Yash took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of Ayra posing with the Christmas tree.
Radhika Pandit shared a snap with Yash and wrote, “Ready to ride on our sleigh to thank Santa for giving us the most precious gifts since last two Xmas, Ayra and Junior Y.. (We must have been really good) MERRY CHRISTMAS everyone!! #radhikapandit #nimmaRP.”
Yash and Radhika gave birth to baby Ayra on December 2, 2018 and welcomed their second child, a baby boy in October 2019. The couple will share the first picture of their second child only after the baby boy turns 5 months old.
