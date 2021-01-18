KGF star Yash shares candid PICS from his Maldives vacay with wife Radhika & kids; Calls it tropical paradise

Yash's fans are excited about his movie KGF Chapter 2. It is slated to be released this year.

While Yash’s fans are super excited after the release of KGF Chapter 2’s official teaser, the actor, on the other hand, sneaked out for an exotic vacation recently. Yes, you heard it right. The South star jetted off to Maldives sometime back with his wife Radhika Pandit and kids. Apart from being a talented actor, he is also known to be a perfect family man. He is often seen accompanied by his family at various events and occasions.

Meanwhile, the actor who enjoys a huge fan following on social media has now shared glimpses of his Maldives vacation. He has shared a few candid pictures from the place which are hard to miss. In the first picture, Yash is seen holding his daughter Ayra while Radhika holds Yatharv as all of them strike a candid pose for the camera. The next pictures also capture some endearing moments of the family as they enjoy their vacation. Meanwhile, the actor looks dapper in a white shirt as can be seen in the same.

Check out the pictures below:

Moreover, Yash is all praises for the exotic locale and terms it a tropical paradise in his caption. Now, talking about his upcoming movie KGF Chapter 2, it has been making headlines ever since its inception. Given that its predecessor was a huge hit, the same has been expected from the present one too. Apart from Yash, the Prashanth Neel directorial also features Sanjay Dutt, , Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, and others in the lead roles. It has been co-produced by Karthik Gowda and Vijay Kiragandur.

Also Read: KGF star Yash poses for an EPIC photo with Prabhas at Prashanth Neel directorial Salaar's launch; Take a look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Yash Instagram

Share your comment ×