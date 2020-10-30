KGF star Yash shares his lil cub Yatharv's adorable photo on his 1st birthday; Take a look

Today, on October 30th, Yash and Radhika Pandit's second child, Yatharv turns one year old the couple penned a lovely birthday wish for their munchkin.

KGF star Yash, as we all know is also a doting father besides being a phenomenal actor. Despite busy with the shooting schedules, the Kannada superstar makes sure to take some time out for his kids-Ayra and Yatharv. Today, on October 30th, Yash and Radhika Pandit's second child, Yatharv turns one year old the couple penned a lovely birthday wish for their munchkin. Yash shared the chubbiest picture of his little boy and wrote, "Roar loud... Happy Birthday my Lil cub." Yatharv looks too adorable and social media just can't keep calm.

Radhika Pandit also took to Instagram and shared a collage of the birthday boy on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday to the one who will always, forever be my baby boy. Love u." The couple had hosted grand 1st birthday of Ayra last year. However, for Yatharv it is going to be a small party at home due to COVID-19 Pandemic. "It will be a get together at his house with close ones in presence. From decor to dishes, gifts and clothes everything has been looked after by Yash himself," reveals the source close to the actor.

On September 30, 2019, Yash and Radhika were blessed with their second child, baby boy. After 6 months, the couple shared the first picture of their son on Instagram.

Sharing the first-ever picture, the doting mommy, Radhika Pandit had written: "Presenting the apple of my eye, the rainbow of our family… and sure to be Mama's boy our lil Junior. Do give him all your love and blessings!!" Sharing the same picture, the doting dad, Yash had written, "Say hello to my little buddy for life. Do give him all your love and blessings."

