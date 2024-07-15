KGF star Yash snapped having a chat with Jawan director Atlee; a new film on cards? Watch VIRAL VIDEO

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on July 12 in Mumbai. The event was graced by numerous film industry A-listers, including Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, and others. Among the attendees, Jawan director Atlee was spotted catching up with KGF star Yash, sparking various speculations.

Atlee spotted with Yash at Anant and Radhika's grand wedding

Among the notable interactions, one that stood out was between director Atlee and Kannada superstar Yash. Atlee, renowned for his hit films like Jawan, was seen having a lively conversation with Yash. Both were dressed to the nines for the occasion, with Atlee in a stylish sherwani and Yash looking dapper in a traditional kurta. Their meeting piqued the curiosity of fans and media, leading to speculations about possible collaborations.

Meanwhile, Yash debuted a new look at the wedding, and many believed it was for his upcoming film Toxic. Others speculated it might be for his portrayal of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

South celebs at Ambani wedding

It was a star-studded evening in Mumbai recently as the biggest names from the South Indian film industry gathered for the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Held at Ambani's Jio World Drive, the event saw luminaries like superstar Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, and Mahesh Babu among others, making it one of the most significant weddings the country has ever witnessed.

Advertisement

Adhering to what seemed like a dress code, the South Indian celebrities were adorned in white and pastel-colored outfits. RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni posed for the photographers, with the actor complementing his outfit with black shoes and glasses.

Suriya arrived in a crisp white shirt paired with a veshti, accompanied by his actress wife Jyotika. Jawan star Nayanthara graced the red carpet with her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan hand-in-hand as the shutterbugs clicked away.

After three days of festivities, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations concluded successfully on July 14.

ALSO READ: WATCH: KGF star Yash sets social media on fire; sports long beard and short hair look