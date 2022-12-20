KGF star Yash to make a big announcement about his next on his 37th birthday?

Kannada star Yash loves to leave a mark whenever he appears on the big screen. After his charismatic performance as Rocky Bhai in the second installment of the KGF series, the actor has been waiting for the right time to announce his next. Now, as movie buffs wait with bated breath to know the Sandalwood star's next project, the latest reports suggest that he would be making a big announcement on his 37th birthday on 8th January next year.

Meanwhile, about a month ago, Yash attended a wedding with his better half, Radhika Pandit in Bengaluru. During the festivities, a journalist inquired about the Sandalwood star's upcoming project. The actor replied by just waving, nodding his head, and giving a huge smile. Over and above this, the fans are also thrilled to witness him in the third installment of the KGF franchise, KGF: Chapter 3.