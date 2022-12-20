KGF star Yash to make a big announcement about his next on his 37th birthday?
The latest reports claim that the Kannada star will be announcing his next movie on his 37th birthday on 8th January 2023.
Kannada star Yash loves to leave a mark whenever he appears on the big screen. After his charismatic performance as Rocky Bhai in the second installment of the KGF series, the actor has been waiting for the right time to announce his next. Now, as movie buffs wait with bated breath to know the Sandalwood star's next project, the latest reports suggest that he would be making a big announcement on his 37th birthday on 8th January next year.
Meanwhile, about a month ago, Yash attended a wedding with his better half, Radhika Pandit in Bengaluru. During the festivities, a journalist inquired about the Sandalwood star's upcoming project. The actor replied by just waving, nodding his head, and giving a huge smile. Over and above this, the fans are also thrilled to witness him in the third installment of the KGF franchise, KGF: Chapter 3.
If the rumors are to be believed, Yash will also return to the silver screens as Rocky Bhai in Prashanth Neel's directorial Salaar featuring Prabhas as the lead.
Yash's political entry: What's the truth?
In the meantime, ever since the picture of Yash with Nara Lokesh, the National General Secretary of TDP went viral on the internet, it was assumed that he will be joining politics. However, clearing the air, a source close to the star revealed, "There is a lot of conversation happening in the social media circuit in regards to the meeting of Superstar Yash and politician Nara Lokesh. The fact is, Yash was at the Taj Westin hotel in Bangalore and happened to bump into him. It was simply a co-incidence and the two just exchanged some pleasantries. People are reading too much into the same and giving rise to unnecessary speculations which are not true at any level."
