KGF star Yash turns 'tiger' for kids Ayra & Yatharv in THIS cute video; Gives a glimpse of his classic closet

After the success of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash is taking enough time to be with his kids and wife Radhika Pandit. The Pan-India star treated us with some stunning photos from his Goa vacation and now, he has shared another cute video with kids Ayra and Yatharv. One can see in the video that Yash enjoys playtime with his kids. 'Now dadda will turn a tiger,' says Yash as he spends time with his kids.

Captioning the video, he wrote, "A 'Wild' start to our Wednesday!." While the video is cuteness overloaded, one cannot miss checking out his classic closet. The video gives us a glimpse of his shoe collection and other fancy stuff.

