KGF star Yash visits Anegudde Shree Vinayaka Temple in traditional dhoti & seeks blessings; PICS

Yash, also popularly known as Rocking star, visited the famous Anegudde Shri Vinayaka Temple in Karnataka to seek blessings from the Lord Ganesh. The actor looked perfect in traditional lungi attire with his signature hair bun. Pics of the actor from the temple have surfaced on social media and are going viral. He can be seen praying and taking aarti from the priest in the pics.

Yash is one of the biggest stars of the Sandalwood industry. The actor won critical acclaim all over the world for his blockbuster performance as Rocky Bhai in KGF Chapter 1. Now yet again, after 3 years, he is all set to entertain the audiences with the sequel KGF Chapter 2 and fans can't wait to see what magic is in the store. The second part is expected to be bigger and better than the first part as Yash mentioned in many interviews.



KGF: Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel, who helmed the first part too. The second part stars Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as an antagonist Adheera and his face-off with Yash in the climax is said to be the best visual treat ever. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, this film features Yash, Sreenidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in crucial roles.

The pan-Indian film, KGF: Chapter 2, is directed by Prashanth Neel and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. KGF 2 is expected to hit the big screen on April 14 with huge anticipation among the audiences all across.

