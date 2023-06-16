KGF star Yash welcomes luxurious Range Rover SUV with his family; Can you guess whopping price of the car?

Rocking star Yash is one of the best stars in the South after the grand success of the KGF franchise, who got recognition from all over the world. The actor is also the most bankable actor with a net worth of Rs 7 million and recently added a new possession. He purchased a luxurious new Range Rover SUV car and it's worth crores. A few photos of the actor with his new car are going viral on social media.

Yash recently bought a new Range Rover SUV and welcomed it with his family. The car reportedly is worth a whopping amount of Rs 4 crores. A few photos and videos have surfaced on social media and are going viral. He posed with his wife Radhika Pandit, and his kids, Ayra and Yatharv posed with the new vehicle. A video of Yash driving around his new Range Rover has surfaced on the internet. Yash was seen sporting a black full-sleeve t-shirt paired with brown pants, while Radhika Pandit looked elegant in a sky-blue kurta set.



Yash owns a fleet of high-end and fancy cars in his garage that are worth lakhs. Before this, Range Rover Evoque is the biggest automobile possession of the star. He also owns Mercedes, Audi, BMW, Pajero Sports and etc.

Professional front

Meanwhile, after the blockbuster response to KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2, Yash is yet to announce his next film. However, KGF 3 has been announced but that's going to take some time. As Prashanth Neel and the makers of Hombale Films are currently busy with other work commitments, KGF 3 is expected to not begin anytime.

According to reports, post KGF, he was flooded with offers but rejected films like Brahmastra 2, Ramayana, and director Narthan’s next to name some. He wants his next to stand up to the all expectations set by KGF.

According to our sources, Yash’s next could be helmed by National Award-Winning director Geethu Mohandas. A source said to Pinkvilla, The expectations are sky high from Yash, however, he has followed his heart and is on the verge of signing a story that justifies the hype rather than chasing budgets and big names. The Geethu Mohandas film is expected to be announced within the next 30 days. It’s in the advance stage of discussion at the moment and everything is expected to hopefully be locked in a fortnight."

