KGF star Yash, wife Radhika Pandit pose with Ayra and Rocky Jr make for a perfect family portrait; See Photo

Yash who will be seen in the upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2, had also shared the picture of his baby boy recently on his Instagram account.

The south star Yash who is known for his film KGF: Chapter 1 makes for a perfect portrait with wife Radhika Pandit and kids, Ayra and Rocky Jr. The south star looks very dapper as he poses alongside wife and kids. Yash who will be seen in the upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2, had also shared the picture of his baby boy recently on his Instagram account. The fans and followers of the south actor were delighted to see the picture. Many followers of Yash also took to their social media profile to share their good wishes for the little one. The stunning couple Yash and Radhika were blessed with a baby boy on October 30, 2019.

Yash for the very first time had shared his newborn son's photo on his Instagram account and the fans just could not stop talking about the picture. Now, the latest picture of Yash along with wife Radhika and kids was shared by Mommy Shots by Amrita on their Instagram handle. The family photo looks perfect. South star Yash wrote in his Instagram post, "Say hello to my little buddy for life. Do give him all your love and blessings."

Check out the picture of Yash with his wife and kids

The fans immediately started showering their love and blessings on the Yash's little bundle of joy. On the work front, ash will be seen as the lead in the highly anticipated film called KGF: Chapter 2, which is the second part of the highly successful film KGF. The second part will also feature Bollywood actress in a key role.

(ALSO READ: KGF star Yash and Radhika share First PHOTO of their baby boy & it's cute; Fans say 'Salaam Junior Rocky Bhai')

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×