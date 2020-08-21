  1. Home
  2. entertainment

KGF star Yash wishes fans on Ganesh Chaturthi: Celebrations may not be grand but our spirits are not hampered

The Sandalwood star, Yash penned a heartfelt note and expressed how Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations won't be grand this year but the spirit and enthusiasm is pretty much the same.
16742 reads Mumbai
KGF star Yash wishes fans on Ganesh Chaturthi: Celebrations may not be grand but our spirits are not hamperedKGF star Yash wishes fans on Ganesh Chaturthi: Celebrations may not be grand but our spirits are not hampered

This year there won't be much zest and zeal during Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebrations due to COVID-19 pandemic across the country. Every year celebs also join in to welcome Ganpati Bappa with great enthusiasm. However, this year the celebrations are going to be low-key and people of the country are following strict social-distancing. KGF star Yash also took to social media and wished his fans on Ganesh Chaturthi. The Sandalwood star penned a heartfelt note and expressed how the celebrations won't be grand this year but the spirit and enthu is pretty much the same. 

Yash took to Twitter and shared a special message for his fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. He wrote, "This year our celebrations may not be as grand as it used to be every year nevertheless our spirits are not hampered.. let this festival of Gowri Ganesh Chaturti bring abundance of happiness, good health and joy!! Have a fun filled festival and make sure u enjoy all the modakas." 

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from August 22, which is a Saturday. The 10-day long festival will see people welcoming Ganpati Bappa at their respective house and buildings. 

Check out Yash's Tweet below:

On the work front, Yash will be seen next in KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception as Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing a powerful role as Adheera. 

Also Read: Prabhas to learn archery to play Lord Ram in Adipurush; Director Om Raut REVEALS why he chose him for the role 

The makers have wrapped up a major part of the film's shoot and are looking forward to completing the remaining. The film also stars Raveena Tandon

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement