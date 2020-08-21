KGF star Yash wishes fans on Ganesh Chaturthi: Celebrations may not be grand but our spirits are not hampered

The Sandalwood star, Yash penned a heartfelt note and expressed how Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations won't be grand this year but the spirit and enthusiasm is pretty much the same.

This year there won't be much zest and zeal during Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebrations due to COVID-19 pandemic across the country. Every year celebs also join in to welcome Ganpati Bappa with great enthusiasm. However, this year the celebrations are going to be low-key and people of the country are following strict social-distancing. KGF star Yash also took to social media and wished his fans on Ganesh Chaturthi. The Sandalwood star penned a heartfelt note and expressed how the celebrations won't be grand this year but the spirit and enthu is pretty much the same.

Yash took to Twitter and shared a special message for his fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. He wrote, "This year our celebrations may not be as grand as it used to be every year nevertheless our spirits are not hampered.. let this festival of Gowri Ganesh Chaturti bring abundance of happiness, good health and joy!! Have a fun filled festival and make sure u enjoy all the modakas."

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from August 22, which is a Saturday. The 10-day long festival will see people welcoming Ganpati Bappa at their respective house and buildings.

Check out Yash's Tweet below:

This year our celebrations may not be as grand as it used to be every year nevertheless our spirits are not hampered.. let this festival of Gowri Ganesh Chaturti bring abundance of happiness, good health and joy!! Have a fun filled festival and make sure u enjoy all the modakas — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) August 21, 2020

On the work front, Yash will be seen next in KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception as Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing a powerful role as Adheera.

The makers have wrapped up a major part of the film's shoot and are looking forward to completing the remaining. The film also stars .

