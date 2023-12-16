KGF star Yash's Christmas comes early with wife Radhika Pandit; PHOTO

Kannada superstar Yash is undeniably one of the best, and thereby, busiest actors in the industry today. However, despite his busy schedule, the actor is known to be a family man, preferring to spend time with his family whenever he gets the chance.

The Christmas season seems to be no different as well. The Gajakesari actor’s wife, and actress Radhika Pandit took to her social media to share a picture of the adorable couple in a commercial street. It is understood that the couple are in London, however there is no official confirmation regarding this. They were also seen in a complete winter attire, including caps as well. Radhika shared the picture on her Instagram with the caption:

‘It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas”

Yash on the work front

Yash was last seen in Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2, the highly anticipated sequel of the 2018 film by the same name. The Rocking Star reprised his role as Rocky in the film, which also featured an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Easwari Rao, Archana Jois and many more in prominent roles.

The film garnered widely positive reviews, with Yash’s performance and Prashanth Neel’s storytelling grabbing the spotlight among fans and critics. As per recent reports, the third part of the KGF franchise will go on floors in 2024, and is aiming to release in the following year.

Apart from that, it was recently revealed that Yash’s next film is titled Toxic, and would be helmed by Geethu Mohandas. It is understood that the film would be set in the backdrop of the drug mafia that operates in Goa. Although more information regarding the film is awaited, it is guaranteed from the title release video of the film that it would be a high octane entertainer, depending heavily on the story.

