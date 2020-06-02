KGF star Yash's daughter Ayra patting her baby brother to sleep is the cutest thing you'll see today; WATCH

Yash and Radhika Pandit keep sharing candid and endearing photos of their kids on social media and the latest one is super adorable to miss.

Sandalwood superstar Yash, who is married to actress Radhika Pandit, is a doting father to two kids, daughter Ayra and a newborn Junior. The KGF star is not only a phenomenal actor but is also known for being a protective father. Even during his busy shooting schedules, the actor would take time to be with his kids at home. There is no denying Yash is one doting father and has been setting goals each day. Yash and Radhika Pandit keep sharing candid and endearing photos of their kids on social media.

As Ayra turned 18 months old, Radhika Pandit took to Instagram and treated her fans with another adorable video. In the video, Ayra is seen patting her baby brother to sleep and it is the cutest thing you'll see today. Sharing the video, Radhika wrote, "And just like that our baby girl turns 18months today!! Hope our lil baby sitter made u smile!! P.S : I am sure she is imitating my Dad." Ayra is just 18 months old but is already fulfiling her duties as an elder sister. Ayra and her little brother are two adorable kids on the block and have already become social media star like their parents.

On the work front, Sandalwood star Yash will be seen in the second chapter of the blockbuster film, KGF. The upcoming Pan-India film also stars Sanjay Dutt and in the lead roles. After the success of KGF: Chapter 1, moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to what's next in stores for them. KGF 2 is expected to be bigger, better and will bring never before cinematic experience for the audience. KGF 2 is scheduled to release in October.

