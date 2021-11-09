KGF star Yash's latest photoshoot pics prove he doesn't need 'No Shave November' to pull off that suave look

The art of pulling off a heavy beard look has been a rising trend for some time now and nobody better than Kannada star Yash can do it better. The actor recently shot with ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani and his photos look killer. One can see, KGF star Yash is sporting full sleeves t-shirt with denim jeans. No matter what, his beard game always manages to stay on point and these photos are proof.

Yash's love for long hair and heavy bearded look is ever since he started shooting for KGF: Chapter 1. Slowly, it has turned out to be his signature look. The best part, he makes it look cool, neat and stylish. The Rocking star has enthralled fans all over the nation with his performance as Rocky Bhai, in the 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1. Now, fans cannot wait to know what's in store next.

Take a look at his latest photos:

Yash is gearing up for the release of KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film will also feature Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Prakash Raj and Raveena Tandon in important roles. Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead role. The magnum opus is scheduled to hit the theatres on 14 April 2022.

Also Read: Men's Fashion: Sharp fitted suit to pulling off a hoodie look, Yash's style reflects his strong personality