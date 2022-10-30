KGF star Yash's new dreadlocks look is super flattering

Dreadlocks are super flattering and popular in the West. This hairstyle is famously attributed to musician Bob Marley who revived this decades-old hairstyle. However, it is not everyone's cup of tea. Interestingly, KGF star Yash is sporting this daredevil look and is super flattering. In his latest photos wishing his son Yatharv on his third birthday, the Pan-India star can be seen flaunting his super stylish new hairstyle. He has clearly managed to pull it off like a pro. The actor styled his long tresses look with casuals and accessorised with sunglasses. The fancy braided look and a classy pattern seem appealing, isn't it?

Even after the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash has been consistently making the right noise and his latest look is set to grab everyone's attention yet again. This is a creative style yet very urban. See Yash's photos below:

