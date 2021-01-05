KGF star Yash's son Yatharv's hilarious reaction to his post mundan ceremony look is all things cute; SEE PICS

Yash and Radhika Pandit are not only setting goals as a couple but also known for being doting parents.

Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are one of the most loved star couples of the Kannada film industry. They never fail to grab the attention with their adorable chemistry. Yash and Radhika Pandit are not only setting goals as a couple but also known for being doting parents. Radhika Pandit, who is super active on social media, recently shared a couple of stunning pictures of Yash and their son Yatharv. The star wife shared Yatharv's reaction to his post mundan ceremony look is all things cute. Taking to Instagram, Radhika wrote, "Before realizing and then after..," followed by a laughing emoticon.

One can see, KGF star Yash and his son in a traditional look after the mundan ceremony and they look adorable. In the other picture, Yatharv can be seen touching his bald head only to realize he has lost hair. Yash and Radhika's kids Yatharv and Arya are adorable star kids who are as popular as their parents. The kids never fail to turn heads with their cuteness and innocence in the pictures.

Mundan ceremony is the act of shaving the baby's first hair on the head after they turn one and is a mandatory tradition among Hindus.

On the work front, Yash will be sene in KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, , Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj.

The first teaser of the film will be released on Yash's birthday, January 8 and there is too much craze around the same on social media.

