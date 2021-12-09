KGF star Yash's wife Radhika Pandit shares a beautiful quote on love on their 5th wedding anniversary; PIC

KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary today. Radhika Pandit shared a breath-taking picture with husband Yash on the social media and captioned it as, “Somebody who betters you. Somebody who inspires and encourages you in love and in life, who pushed you towards dreams and goals you'd otherwise ignore, who selflessly sacrifices their time helping you become a courageous, well rounded happy human being. That's SACRED. You hold on to a love like that." - Beau Taplin.”

The couple were seen gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes while enjoying a beautiful seaside view. Yash and Radhika Pandit often share photos and videos from their journey. The two recently shifted to a posh location in Bengaluru and photos from the housewarming ceremony went viral on social media.

Check out Radhika Pandit's post below:

After dating for over six years, Yash and Radhika Pandit tied the knot on December 9, 2016, in a grand wedding ceremony in Bengaluru. The two have been couple goals ever since. They are now parents to adorable children Ayra and Yatharv.

On the work front, Yash will next star in the much anticipated project K.G.F. Chapter 2.Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film will be a sequel to 2018 drama K.G.F. Chapter 1. The film stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tondon in pivotal roles and will hit the silver screens on April 14, 2022.

