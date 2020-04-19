KGF star Yash's wife Radhika Pandit shares the secret of how she is managing two kids

KGF star Yash's wife Radhika Pandit took to social media and revealed the secret behind how she is managing her two kids.

South actors Yash and Radhika Pandit are proud parents to two kids, Ayra and a baby boy, who they welcomed last year in October. While Ayra is super popular on social media due to her adorable photos and videos, Yash and Radhika are yet to share the first picture of their second child. The couple gave birth to baby Ayra on December 2, 2018 and 10 months later, they were blessed with the second child. Well, Radhika Pandit is managing her two kids like a boss but the two most important people to support her in taking care of them are her parents.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Radhika Pandit shared her victory moment as a mother. She stated, "The victory moment for me is when I successfully get her to bed because there are days and nights when she refuses to sleep...I have tried all different kinds of stuff, singing and pacifying her and everything but she would just not sleep. I think that is the victory moment for me when I get her to bed and catch fours hours of uninterrupted sleep."

Credits :Instagram

