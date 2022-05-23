KGF star Yash's wife Radhika Pandit shares a sneak peek of Ayra and Yatharv's playtime; PIC

Yash is presently on the top of the game with KGF 2 becoming the greatest hit of his career. Apart from his screen presence, the Pan-India star is also appreciated by the fans for being a doting father and a loving husband. His better half, Radhika Pandit keeps sharing cute updates on social media featuring their two kids Ayra and Yatharv.

Her latest update also features these two munchkins. They are seen having fun playing what looks like peek-a-boo. While Ayra is smiling at the camera, Yatharv is giving his turn to seek. The post was captioned, "Monday blues... gives us something to smile about, isn't it!"

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, fans are absolutely dumbstruck by the larger-than-life element in KGF Chapter 2. Powerful performances by Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon have taken the cinematic experience to a new height.

In the meantime, the makers have also announced the third installment in the KGF franchise. Recently, there were rumours about the production of Prashanth Neel's next starting soon this year. Although, the film's executive producer Karthik Gowda rubbished all such speculations. Karthik Gowda tweeted, “The news doing the rounds are all speculation. With a lot of exciting projects ahead of us, we @hombalefilms will not be starting #KGF3 anytime soon. We will let you know with a bang when we start the work towards it.”

Yash also recently revealed what he considers his biggest achievement. Talking to the Week, he said "That is my biggest achievement. It is not about my box-office numbers or the benefits I get being a star. I think every star is made in his head. The battle you have to fight is within you. People might term you as a small-town boy and say that your English is not good or the way you dress is below par. But I feel all of this can be learned."

Also Read: Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda wrap up the romantic drama's first schedule of Kashmir