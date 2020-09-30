  1. Home
KGF star Yash's wife Radhika Pandit shares a super cute picture of their son Yatharv as he completes 11 months

Yash and Radhika's second child has turned 11 months and to mark this occasion, the actress-mom shared a super adorable picture of Yatharv.
16249 reads Mumbai
Yash and Radhika Pandit son YatharvKGF star Yash's wife Radhika Pandit shares a super cute picture of their son Yatharv as he completes 11 months
KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are one of the most adorable pairs in the Kannada film industry. The couple is proud parents to two kids- daughter Ayra and son Yatharv. Radhika and Yash welcomed their first child on December 2, 2018, and on October 30, 2019, they were blessed with a baby boy. Recently, Yash treated his fans with a beautiful video from their son's naming ceremony. The couple named their son, 'Yatharv'. Well, Yash and Radhika's second child has turned 11 months and to mark this occasion, the actress-mom shared a super adorable picture of Yatharv. 

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Radhika Pandit wrote, "My baby, my Prince, my YATHARV..He turns 11months today!!." One can see in the photo, Yatharv looks like a Prince in a yellow shirt and mundu as he sits on his father's lap. The photo was clicked during his naming ceremony. We just can't stop staring at this picture of their munchkin. Radhika Pandit's social media post is being spammed with lovely comments. 

In April this year, Radhika had shared the first picture of their newborn as she introduced him to the world. Radhika had written, "Presenting the apple of my eye, the rainbow of our family… and sure to be Mama's boy our lil Junior. Do give him all your love and blessings!!"

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My baby, my Prince, my YATHARV He turns 11months today!! #radhikapandit #nimmaRP

A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit) on

Also Read:  Yash and Radhika Pandit name their son Yatharv; Share a beautiful VIDEO from the naming ceremony

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash will be seen in KGF: Chapter 2. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film will also feature Prakash Raj in an important role. 

