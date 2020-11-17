  1. Home
KGF star Yash's wife Radhika Pandit shares throwback photos from her pregnancy; Calls her kids 'crackers'

KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit have embraced parenthood in the most beautiful way.
KGF star Yash's actress wife Radhika Pandit recently shared a few throwback photos from her pregnancy along with a lovely note that is too cute for words. On the occasion of Diwali, the star wife shared pictures when she was pregnant in addition to a beautiful moment with her kids, Ayra and Yatharv. Calling her kids now crackers' of her life, Radhika wrote, "Well.. My Diwali from the past 2yrs and now.. (my light of life.. now crackers) Yellarigu Deepavali habbada Shubhashayagalu...Have a happy and safe festival."

Radhika and Yash are one of the most adorable couples in Sandalwood industry. The couple has embraced parenthood in the most beautiful way and has been treating us with beautiful family moments on social media. Yash and Radhika recently hosted a yacht party for their son Yatharv's first birthday, attended only by their family members. Sharing the IGTV video of his son's birthday, Yash wrote, "U may not remember the flavour of your cake, u may not know why that day was so special.. but to us, as parents it was a celebration we will cherish for life.. a year gone by as parents of a lil bundle of happiness!! Happy birthday."  

Check out their latest posts below:

Also Read: KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit celebrate their son Yatharv's 1st birthday party on a yacht 

On the professional front, Yash will be seen in KGF: Chapter 2. The makers recently resumed the shooting of the film and are looking forward to a grand release next year. KGF 2 also stars Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Prakash Raj in key roles. Srinidhi Shetty will be seen in the female lead role. 

