KGF star Yash's wife Radhika Pandit thanks fans for showering love on their son; Shares a throwback photo

Yash and Radhika Pandit are overwhelmed with all the love being showered on their son. Radhika took to Instagram and shared a beautiful throwback picture of hers as she thanked her fans for the same.

Kannada couple Yash and Radhika Pandit recently took social media by storm as they recently shared the first picture of their baby boy on Instagram. KGF star Yash and Radhika, who are already parents to a baby girl Ayra, recently introduced their second baby, son to the world. As soon as the photo came out, it took over the internet with fans sharing the photo and love on the Junior across all social media platforms. The Sandalwood couple is overwhelmed with all the love being showered on their son. Radhika Pandit took to Instagram and shared a beautiful throwback picture of hers as she thanked her fans for the same.

She wrote, "Thank you for all your love towards Junior..In the meantime, came across this pic where the outdoors looked so beautiful!! #nimmaRP #radhikapandit." Talking about the first picture, the actress shared a photoshoot picture of their baby boy on Instagram and wrote, "Presenting the apple of my eye, the rainbow of our family.. and sure to be Mama's boy ... our lil Junior." Soon after the picture was out, fans started addressing the champ as 'Junior Rocky bhai'.

Check out Radhika Pandit's latest Instagram posts:

Talking about Ayra's popularity on social media, Radhika Pandit in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla had said, "We are aware that Ayra is really popular down South...The amount of love she receives is like overwhelming and as parents we are happy, we are proud of her and we consider ourselves lucky, blessed to have a daughter like her."

Credits :Instagram

