KGF star Yash's wife Radhika shares baby boy's glimpse; Says, 'He will be 6 months & ready to greet you all'

Yash and Radhika's second child turns 6 months today and as a ritual, the couple is all set to reveal the first picture of him.

KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit welcomed their second child, baby boy last year in October. After their first daughter Ayra, the couple welcomed a new member to their family in 2019. Well, Yash and Radhika's second child turns 6 months today and as a ritual, the couple is all set to reveal the first picture of him. Ahead of the big surprise for their fans, the actress decided to share a glimpse and fans are going berserk. Ayra looks super cute as she holds her baby brother sleeping in a basket.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, talking about her second baby, Radhika had revealed that she will continue with the same trend as Ayra of sharing the first glimpse of the newborn after 6 months.

Talking about Ayra's popularity on social media, the stunner said, "We are aware that Ayra is really popular down South...The amount of love she receives is like overwhelming and as parents we are happy, we are proud of her and we consider ourselves lucky, blessed to have a daughter like her."

Credits :Instagram

