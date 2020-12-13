KGF's Yash & other Kannada actors demand an apology from Vijay Rangaraju for his comments on Vishnuvardhan

KGF's Yash, Kiccha Sudeep, Puneeth Rajkumar and others have slammed Vijay Rangaraju for his inappropriate comments on late Dr Vishnuvardhan.

Sr Telugu actor Vijay Rangaraju has left the entire Kannada film industry upset with his comments on late Kannada matinee idol Dr Vishnuvardhan. During an interview, a few weeks ago, the Telugu actor made some personal and inappropriate comments on Vishnuvardhan and this has taken social media by storm, KGF's Yash, Kiccha Sudeep, Puneeth Rajkumar, and also Kannada moviegoers have taken to social media to demand an apology from Vijay Rangaraju for his comments on Vishnuvardhan. Sudeep released a video and expressed his anger on people commenting on someone who is no more in the world.

Puneeth, on the other hand, wrote, "The most important quality for an artist to possess is to respect and love our fellow artists, irrespective of the place they are from. Defaming one our senior most artist Dr. Vishnuvardhan was uncalled for. We want the concerned person to provide an unconditional apology for his act. The entire film industry stands united respecting art and an artist's contribution. Let us be human first. #RespectArtAndArtist"

One of the Twitter users slammed Vijay for commenting on one of the biggest late actors of Kannada film industry. The tweet read, "Who's #vijayarangaraju? I wanna knw wt leading Telugu artists whose movies run 100days in Karn bcos of Kannada ppl saying abt this guy? Hw dare he speak bad abt our pride of Karnataka #Vishnuvardhan?Can u call urself an artist if u spk ill of a dead artist? #RespectArtAndArtist."

Who's #vijayarangaraju? I wanna knw wt leading Telugu artists whose movies run 100days in Karn bcos of Kannada ppl saying abt this guy? Hw dare he speak bad abt our pride of Karnataka #Vishnuvardhan?Can u call urself an artist if u spk ill of a dead artist? #RespectArtAndArtist — ಪುರೋಹಿತರಮಗಳು पुरोहितस्य पुत्री (@Bengaluruhudugi) December 12, 2020

Dr Vishnuvardhan's son-in-law Aniruddha Jatkar has requested Telugu film industry to take strict action against Vijay Rangaraju. A formal complaint has also been filed against the Telugu actor at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce.

