KGF's Yash, Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel will make for a dangerous combo? COMMENT

Two Pan-India actors, Yash and Prabhas have set their own benchmark with films KGF: Chapter 1 and Baahubali franchise respectively. These superstars have their own fanbase spread all across and sees no bounds. They have managed to bring lives into their characters with hard work and dedication. How about them coming together for a Pan-India project? Ever thought what if Prabhas and Yash come together onscreen and especially in Prashanth Neel directorial? It will surely break all the box office records. To note, the KGF director has already teamed up with Prabhas for a mega film titled Salaar.

KGF star Yash had graced the launch ceremony of Prashanth and Prabhas' film a couple of months ago. The photo of the trio posing for a picture-perfect moment had gone viral on social media. Now it only makes us want to see them together for a Pan-India project. Won't they make for a deadly combo? It will look as grand and highly entertaining as possible. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below. We can't help but already grin from ear to ear.

Meanwhile, Yash is looking forward to a grand release of KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai, as Ramika Sen, and Prakash Raj in important roles.

And, it is no surprise Prabhas' all four upcoming films are currently the talk of the town. He has Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde, and Adipurush, an adaptation of Ramayana. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and among others.

Nag Ashwin's futuristic film is yet to go on floors but is making the right noise since its inception. The Saaho actor will be seen sharing the screen space with and Amitabh Bachchan. Salaar, which is mounted on a huge scale will see Prabhas in a never-seen-before avatar. This Prashanth Neel directorial stars Shruti Haasan in the female lead role.

