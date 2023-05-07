KGF's Yash shares 'My wife’s expectation vs reality' post, Fans drop interesting comments

KGF star Yash needs no introduction. The leading choice of directors in the South film industry, the actor became a national icon after the phenomenal success of his movie, KGF. After the release of the film, fans fondly call him Rocking star Yash or Rocky bhai. The actor is married to Radhika Pandit for over five years and the couple are parents to two kids, Ayra and Yatharv.

Yash’s recent post on social media

The actor is super active on social media and often shares glimpses of moments spent with his family. Taking to his Instagram account, Yash uploaded a photo recently that caught the attention of the netizens. Yash uploaded two photos- the first photo shows him and his wife taking a stroll on a road. The photo looks dreamy as flowers are scattered on the side of the roads and large trees are seen in the background. In the second photo, they are seen holding their kids. Showing off his witty side, Yash wrote in the caption, “My wife’s expectation vs reality.”

Take a look at Yash’s photo here:

It seems Yash’s fans loved the caption the actor wrote. Reciprocating to the photos, one fan wrote, “It doesn't matter if you are Rocky bhai or not.... You gotta take care of your boy.” Another wrote, “Everyone is gangsta until family comes.” Others also took a sarcastic dig at Yash’s upcoming film with his caption. However, actress Raveena Tandon shared the sweetest comment. The actress wrote, “That’s what is all about .. us and the lil ones that complete US.”

Read the hilarious comments below:

Work front

Meanwhile, Yash’s upcoming Yash 19 could be helmed by National Award-Winning director Geethu Mohandas. There has been no official confirmation yet and fans are eagerly waiting for an update from the star.

