KH 232: Kamal Haasan’s upcoming flick with Lokesh Kanagaraj to be a political thriller?

Lokesh Kanagarj took to his Twitter space and announced that he has collaborated with Kamal Haasan for his next film. It is expected that the makers will announce the title of the film soon.

Yesterday, Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj announced his next directorial venture with Kamal Haasan. While the title and rest of the cast and crew are not announced yet, media reports suggest that the film will be a hard-hitting political thriller. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is only 3 films old, emerged to be one of the critically acclaimed directors of Kollywood as all his films were lauded by fans and critics alike. Starting from his debut film Maanagaram to his latest directorial venture Kaithi, the filmmaker’s creations have been gaining massive attention from Kollywood movie buffs.

With this next announcement of his new movie with Kamal Haasan, expectations are sky high as the director has never failed to amaze the audience. Not to forget the recent report which suggested that Lokesh Kanagaraj will direct Rajinikanth’s next film, and it will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Productions. An official update about this film is still awaited. Well, it looks like Kollywood movie buffs are in for amazing treat by the director if reports are anything to go by.

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health is stable; Singer might be taken off ventilator soon

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently awaiting the release of Master. Starring Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, Master is one of the most awaited films of Kollywood. While it was reported sometime back that the makers are eyeing to release the film directly on OTT platforms, the makers denied the claims. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan is currently busy with the works of his upcoming film Indian 2 directed by Shankar.

Credits :India Today

Share your comment ×