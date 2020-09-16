  1. Home
KH 232: Kamal Haasan teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj; Here's everything about the film

Kamal Haasan has made an official announcement about his 232nd film and fans can't keep calm to know what's in stores for them.
20681 reads Mumbai
Kamal Haasan collaborates with Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next film KH 232: Kamal Haasan teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj; Here's everything about the film
Known for his successful films like Kaidhi and Master, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has teamed up with Kamal Haasan for his next venture. Yes, Kamal Haasan has made an official announcement about his 232nd film and fans can't keep calm to know what's in stores for them. Anirudh Ravichander is on board as the music composer for the upcoming untitled film. The pre-production has begun and the film is expected to hit screens in Summer 2021. As we all know, Lokesh is a director who is only 3 films old but he is a much sought after talent who has set the bar high for the Tamil film industry. 

It remains to see what different he has for the audience with Kamal Haasan starrer. The film will be produced by Kamal Haasan's production banner. Earlier, Lokesh took to Twitter and revealed that he is all set to make a big announcement. "I'm very happy to let you guys know that the Announcement of my next directorial venture will be out tomorrow at 6pm!," he had tweeted. Well, now this news has come as a big surprise to the director and actor’s fans. What do you think about this collaboration? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Check out Kamal Haasan's tweet below:


Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj is waiting for his directorial venture Master to release. Starring Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, the film also has Vijay Sethupathi playing the main antagonist, while Petta actor Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah are the leading actresses. Master is being produced under XB Film creators banner. 

