KH 234: After Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha Krishan and Jayam Ravi join cast of Kamal Haasan’s next with Mani Ratnam

Trisha Krishnan and Jayam Ravi, both the actors who last worked with director Mani Ratnam in the film Ponniyin Selvan: II have reunited for the director’s next film starring Kamal Haasan in the leading role.

The official announcement was made by the makers through an official Instagram post. This would also make it Trisha’s third collaboration with Kamal Haasan after their previous films Manmadan Ambu and Thoongaa Vanam. Also making it Jayam Ravi’s first collaboration with Kamal Haasan.

Check out the official posters for Trisha Krishnan and Jayam Ravi

Trisha Krishnan joining KH 234 will officially make it her third collaboration with director Mani Ratnam as well. Her first film with the director was back in 2004 in the film Aayutha Ezhuthu which was a multi-starrer film with actors Suriya, Madhavan and Siddharth in the leading roles. In the film, Trisha played the character Meera, who was the love interest of Siddharth’s character.

Moreover, Jayam Ravi received prestigious acclaim for his acting performance in the film Ponniyin Selvan - II as well. The reunion of the actor with Mani Ratnam is surely a sight worth seeing.

Earlier today, it was also announced that Dulquer Salmaan is also joining the official cast of the film. The film’s official title announcement is also set to arrive in a few moments as well.

The film which marks the reunion of Kamla Haasan and Mani Ratnam after decades has surely riled up many fans, considering how their previous collaboration Nayakan was a massive hit and a cult-classic film that is still loved today.

More about Trisha and Jayam Ravi’s professional lineups

Trisha Krishnan was last seen in the Thalapathy Vijay film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film which is currently running successfully in theaters also marked her reunion with actor Vijay after their forgettable 2008 film Kuruvi.

Moreover, Trisha Krishan is also joining the on-screen space with Ajith Kumar in his next film VidaaMuyarchi which is currently undergoing shoots in Azerbaijan.

Other than these exciting movies in Tamil films, Trisha Krishnan will also mark her debut performance with Mohanlal in the Malayalam film Ram: Part 1 directed by Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph. She is also roped into playing a crucial role in another Malayalam film called Identity, which has Tovino Thomas in the leading role.

Coming to the professional front of Jayam Ravi, the actor was last seen in the film Iraivan opposite Nayanthara and Rahul Bose. Furthermore, he is currently filming for his film Brother directed by M Rajesh with Priyanka Arul Mohan playing the lead role alongside him. The actor is also set to make an appearance in the films Siren with Keerthy Suresh and Genie.

