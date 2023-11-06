KH 234: Dulquer Salmaan officially joins the cast of Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam film

The young actor Dulquer Salmaan who has been doing versatile roles in various languages like Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu is finally joining hands again with director Mani Ratnam.

This time the actor is joining the film tentatively titled KH 234, making it his first acting venture with a legendary actor like Kamal Haasan. The film’s title announcement is set to arrive later today, as a part of Kamal Haasan’s 69th birthday celebrations.

Check out the official post by Dulquer Salmaan

