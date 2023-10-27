KH 234: Makers drop a special video starting the journey of Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam reunion

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are the two of the top-most pinnacles of Indian filmmaking that the world has seen, known widely because of their craftsmanship and the impeccable films they make.

The actor-director combo who have worked for decades in the film industry are finally coming together again after more than 36 years since their previous collaboration, Nayakan. The film which is tentatively titled KH 234 marks the beginning of their journey with a special video today, confirming the core crew associated with the film as well.

Watch the special video by team KH 234

The makers of the film shared the special video on their official Instagram handle with the caption, “Begin The Begin and May The Journey Unfold.” The video started with a scene from the 1987 film Naykan where former actor Pradeep Shakthi’s character asks Kamal Haasan’s Velu Naicker if he wants to hit him.

Velu Naicker replies with the iconic dialogue dripping in blood, “Naan adicha nee sethuruve” which translates to “If I beat you up, you’ll die.” The video then transitions into the present time, showing Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam with the core crew of the film, with an elevating background score by AR Rahman.

Their previous collaboration Nayakan still holds great value in modern-day pop culture and the history of Indian cinema. The film is said to be an inspiration by the Francis Ford Coppola-directed film The Godfather. The film was even listed in a 2005 edition of TIME magazine for the category of All-Time 100 Best Films. The film also has a 1988 Hindi remake version called Dayavan starring Vinod Khanna, Feroz Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

The reunion of this iconic duo back on-screen certainly does raise a lot of anticipation and expectations, especially considering the legacy they have left the last time.

More about KH 234

KH 234, written and directed by Mani Ratnam is being produced under the banners of Kamal Haasan’s production house Raaj Kamal Films International, Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies & Red Giant Movies.

The film has AR Rahman composing for a Kamal Haasan film after 23 years, previously working in the film Thenali. The cinematography of the film will be fulfiled by Ravi K Chandran, editing by Sreekar Prasad and action choreography by Anbariv duo.

Furthermore, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in the S Shankar film Indian 2. After which he will also be seen in the Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898AD, rumoured to be playing the main antagonist of the film while he is also playing the lead role in director H Vinoth’s next film, tentatively titled KH 232.

