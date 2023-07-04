KH233 Official Announcement: Kamal Haasan collaborates with H Vinoth for a film with political undertones

KH233 has been officially announced. The collaboration between Kamal Haasan and H Vinoth was already confirmed. Now, the video of the film’s official announcement has been released. The film’s political undertones are evident in the video. The tagline of Rise to Rule has been attached to the film by the makers. So, KH233 seems to be a film that calls for action against the system.

The film is also produced by Kamal Haasan under Raaj Kamal Films along with R Mahendran.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: When Suriya's kids Diya and Dev asked MS Dhoni if he was naughty during his school days