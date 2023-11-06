KH233: Shiva Rajkumar to play prominent role in Kamal Haasan’s next with H Vinoth?

Kamal Haasan is undoubtedly a pioneer, not just in Tamil cinema, but Indian cinema as a whole. The actor has been a part of the film industry for more than 50 years now, and still keeps experimenting and pushing the boundaries with his choice of films.

Kamal Haasan will next be seen in H. Vinoth’s upcoming film titled KH233. However, not a lot of information has been made public. In the latest update, it is being reported by Times of India that Shiva Rajkumar has been roped in to play a prominent role in the film. However official confirmation regarding this news is still awaited.

Shiva Rajkumar about Kamal Haasan

Shiva Rajkumar had recently also worked with Rajinikanth in Nelson Dilipkumar’s latest film Jailer. The film received a lot of praise from fans, with a separate fan-following for the Ghost actor’s character.

It would be interesting to see the on- screen chemistry between Kamal Haasan and Shiva Rajkumar if they do work together on KH233. In fact, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shivanna had even revealed that he looked up to Kamal Haasan as an actor, and liked the way he used his eyes while acting.

About KH233

A teaser for the film was revealed on 4th July, where the tentative title KH233 was announced, along with the tagline “#RisetoRule”. As per reports, the film will be set in a military backdrop. It would be interesting to watch Kamal Haasan in such a backdrop, especially at this phase of his career. The pre-production work is currently in progress, and it is expected that there will be more updates related to the film soon.

Additionally, the cast of the film has not yet been officially announced by the makers. However, fans speculate a large ensemble cast to be associated with the film. It was also rumored that two famous Pan-Indian stars would be a part of the project, although who they are remains to be seen.

On the work front

Shiva Rajkumar will next be seen in a Tamil film, Captain Miller, which features Dhanush in the lead role and has been helmed by Arun Matheswaran. The film is all set to hit the theaters on December 15th.

As for Kamal Haasan, he will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s upcoming sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD. He will also be reuniting with Mani Ratnam for his 234th project titled Thug Life. The film is touted to be a gangster thriller, with Kamal Haasan portraying a character named Rangaraja Sakthivel Naicker. The film also features Trisha, Jayam Ravi and Dulquer Salmaan in prominent roles.

