KH234: Did Kamal Haasan drop hint on teaser release date of his film with Mani Ratnam?

It was recently announced that Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam will be joining hands for a project after 36 long years. The project, temporarily titled KH234, is only their second film together after the 1987 gangster film, Nayakan. In the latest update, the Vikram actor has hinted at the teaser release date of the upcoming film.

In Saturday’s (21st October) episode of Bigg Boss Tamil, Kamal Haasan spoke about his much awaited collaboration with Mani Ratnam. He also added that he would be joining the ace director for the shoot on Sunday, and mentioned that the teaser would be released publicly on November 7th, on the occasion of Kamal Haasan’s 69th birthday.

More about KH234

KH234, as the name suggests, marks the Ulaganayagan’s 234th outing in the film industry. It is reported that the film will feature an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Dulquer Salmaan, Jayam Ravi and many more in prominent roles.

The film is bankrolled jointly by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, G Mahendran, and Siva Ananth under the prestigious banners of Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. Additionally the music for the film will be composed by AR Rahman.

On the work front

Kamal Haasan was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2022 film Vikram, and has a plethora of films coming up, starting with the much awaited science fiction film - Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and many more. The film is expected to hit the big screens early next year.

He also featured in the much-awaited sequel of the 1997 film Indian, titled Indian 2, and helmed by S. Shankar. The film features Kajal Aggarwal, Nedumudi Venu, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and a lot more in prominent roles. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and is all set to release on Independence Day, next year.

Kamal Haasan is also scheduled to feature in a film, helmed by H, Vinoth, temporarily titled KH233.

