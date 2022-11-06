KH234: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam team up after 35 years; AR Rahman to score music

After their classic 1987 action drama Nayakan, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam reunite after 34 years for a film, tentatively titled KH234.

by Prachi Malhotra   |  Published on Nov 06, 2022 06:41 PM IST  |  328
Tentatively titled KH234, Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan have teamed up for a film after 35 years. Mani Ratnam has worked with Kamal Haasan for only one film 'Nayakan' but the classic 1987 action drama is still fresh in the minds of the audience. 
 

