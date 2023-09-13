KH234: Makeup artist unknowingly confirms Jayam Ravi, Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha for Mani Ratnam-Kamal Haasan film

It’s the season of multistarrers in Indian cinema, and the Tamil film industry is rumored to be churning out another star-studded film. There is plenty of excitement among fans for the forthcoming collaboration between Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan, tentatively titled KH 234. There have been reports swirling around that some of the biggest stars in our industry are set to act in the ambitious project. Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi are all reported to star in KH 234; there has now been an unofficial confirmation pertaining to the film’s cast.

Makeup artist Ranjith Ambady, who seems to have been roped in to be a part of the KH 234 crew, recently put up a post that has everyone talking. In his Instagram post, he not only confirmed his involvement in the film but also confirmed that Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi are also part of the project, and he did that by tagging them in his post. Ranjith Ambady took to his social media handle and shared that he is going to work with legends and tagged the rumored cast of KH 234.

He wrote, "Am chasing my dreams and making it come true …By god’s grace going to work with legends….. KH234.. @mani_ratnam__ @arrahman @ikamalhaasan @jayamravi_official @trishakrishnan @dqsalmaan" Even though his confirmation was accidental, netizens have been overwhelmed with joy by this revelation.

With this accidental confirmation, it is clear that KH 234 will have one of the most star-studded casts in recent times. 1987’s Nayakan is the first and only film in which Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam worked together. Even then, the actor and director together are considered to be one of the best movie partnerships, as they are both thespians in the film field.

With the information that we have, it is clear that Mani Ratnam will be working with actors with whom he has already collaborated, like Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi. Dulquer worked with the Roja director in the 2015 film OK Kanmani, which also starred Nithya Menen. Meanwhile, Trisha and Jayam Ravi were recently part of the filmmaker’s Ponniyin Selvan franchise. It would be interesting to find out what characters Mani Ratnam has in store for these actors in KH 234.

