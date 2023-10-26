KH234: Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan meet ahead of teaser shoot; photo inside

The announcement that Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan will be joining hands after 36 long years, was surely a much-welcome one for the audience. The project, tentatively titled KH234, is only the duo’s second film together after the 1987 gangster action film Nayakan. In the latest update, the makers of the film have taken to social media to share an image of the two legends together.

In the episode of Bigg Boss Tamil that aired on October 21st, the Vishwaroopam actor revealed that he would be joining the ace director to film the teaser of the upcoming project. He also added that the teaser would be released to the audience worldwide on November 7, which also marks Kamal Haasan’s 69th birthday.

The makers of the film took to their X (formerly Twitter), to share the image of the actor-director duo, with the caption: “Unified forces of Indian Cinema, Let the celebration begin”

More about KH234

KH234, as the name suggests, marks Kamal Haasan’s 234th outing in the film industry. The film will reportedly include an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, and Dulquer Salmaan.

The film is bankrolled by both Mani Ratnam and the Ulaganayagan, under the banners of Madras Talkies and Raaj Kamal Films International, respectively. The music for the film is composed by AR Rahman, while veteran cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran. Sreekar Prasad, known for films like Yoddha, and the Ponniyin Selvan franchise, has been roped in as the editor, and the stunt duo Anbariv is in charge of the action direction.

On the work front

Kamal Haasan has a plethora of films lined up including the highly anticipated science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Disha Patani, and many more. The film is touted to hit the silver screens early next year.

He has also featured in Indian 2, the much-awaited sequel of the 1997 film Indian, helmed by S. Shankar. The film features Kajal Aggarwal, Nedumudi Venu, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, and more in prominent roles. The film is all set to release on Independence Day, next year.

