Khalifa: Mohanlal to play Prithviraj Sukumaran’s grandfather in upcoming action thriller, prequel confirmed

Khalifa, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters for Onam 2026. The makers have now officially announced that the film will have a prequel titled Khalifa Part 2: His Reign, with Mohanlal in the lead role.

Official: Mohanlal to appear as Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali in Prithviraj’s Khalifa

In a new post on social media, Mohanlal shared the announcement along with a new poster from the movie. His face was hidden, while a shot of his bloody hand was shown holding a cigar beside a gold ashtray and a retro revolver.

With the first installment now titled Khalifa: The Intro, the actor wrote, “Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali! Meet the legend in Part 1. Know his bloody history in Part 2. Khalifa Part 1 - In cinemas Onam 2026. Vengeance will be written in GOLD… But before GOLD… There was BLOOD!”

According to reports, Mohanlal's character will be introduced in the Prithviraj starrer through a cameo appearance, later continuing his story in the prequel. Interestingly, the character Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali will be the grandfather of Prithviraj's upcoming character, Mambarakkal Aamir Ali.

See the official post here:

Earlier, on Prithviraj's birthday this year, the makers of Khalifa had teased the role, establishing the godfather of a powerful lineage in the storyline.

Directed by Vysakh, both films are based on screenplays written by Jinu V. Abraham, who also serves as the co-producer. The first installment features music and background score by Jakes Bejoy, with Jomon T. John as the cinematographer and Chaman Chakko as the editor.

Watch the glimpse here:

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s recent and upcoming projects

Prithviraj Sukumaran last appeared in a lead role in the action drama Vilaayath Budha, directed by Jayan Nambiar. Based on a novel of the same name, the film received mixed responses from audiences and critics.

Looking ahead, the actor is reportedly in the final leg of the shoot for his next film, I Nobody. Co-starring Parvathy Thiruvothu, the heist political actioner is expected to release during the summer next year.

Apart from Khalifa, the actor also has Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and directed by SS Rajamouli, in his lineup.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal is set to appear next in the lead role in Vrusshabha, a historical fantasy film slated to release in theaters on December 25, 2025. He also recently wrapped up the shoot for the highly anticipated Drishyam 3.

ALSO READ: Raj Nidimoru reacts to paps congratulating him on Samantha Ruth Prabhu marriage at The Family Man season 3 bash