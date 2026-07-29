Khalifa: Mohanlal wraps up dubbing for cameo in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s action film, says ‘Real wait begins for Part 2’

Khalifa: Part 1, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on August 20, 2026. Ahead of its release, the makers have officially confirmed that Mohanlal has completed dubbing for his cameo appearance in the action entertainer.

Mohanlal confirmed to have wrapped up dubbing for Khalifa

In a recent post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran 's official network, Poffactio, the team unveiled pictures of Mohanlal from the dubbing session. Sharing the update, they wrote, “Mambarakkal Ahammadali has officially finished his magic in Part 1! Thank you so much, Mohanlal Sir. Now, the real wait begins for Part 2… can’t wait to witness the incredible surprises he has in store for us. The journey is only just beginning.”

Here’s the official post:

Khalifa: Part 1 follows Aamir Ali, a prominent figure who operates a vast gold-trading network spanning the Middle East, London, Nepal, and Kerala. The story explores themes of power, legacy, and family heritage as Aamir inherits a long-standing business empire from his grandfather, Mambarakkal Ahammadali.

The film centers on whether Aamir can live up to his family's legacy while carrying forward an enterprise shaped by generations of ambition and rivalry.

Directed by Vysakh, the film also features Neil Nitin Mukesh and Malvika Sharma in pivotal roles, while Mohanlal portrays Aamir's grandfather. Although the superstar's role is limited to a cameo in the first installment, the character is expected to have a more prominent presence in the sequel.

The movie is based on a screenplay by Jinu V. Abraham, who also serves as a co-producer. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music and background score, while Jomon T. John serves as the cinematographer and Chaman Chakko handles the editing.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal will next be seen in Athimanoharam, directed by Tharun Moorthy. The film features the superstar as a police officer, with Meera Jasmine playing the female lead. It will release in theaters on December 24, 2026.

Looking ahead, Mohanlal has announced projects including L367 and a film with Priyadarshan, which will mark the veteran filmmaker's 100th directorial venture. He also has Nedukandam Miracle, directed by Dileesh Pothan, in the pipeline.

The actor is also expected to make a cameo appearance in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, which is slated to release on October 16, 2026. Additionally, he will appear in Thudakkam, the debut film of his daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal.

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