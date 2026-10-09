Khalifa on OTT Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran delivers peak aura in actioner struggling to rise above the ordinary

Khalifa: The Ruler, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, was released in theatres on August 20, 2026. Directed by Vysakh, the action thriller is now available to stream online. If you’re planning to watch the film, here’s our review.

The Plot

Khalifa: The Ruler follows Aamir Ali, a simple textile shop owner in Kozhikode whose peaceful life falls apart when his father is framed in a major gold-trading issue. Determined to clear his father’s name and protect his family, Aamir discovers that his estranged grandfather was once a feared figure in the world of gold trade.

Forced to step into his grandfather’s shoes, Aamir transforms from an ordinary family man into a powerful player in the gold trade, building an international empire that brings him into direct conflict with ruthless rivals. When his family and allies are targeted, Aamir returns from exile to settle the score.

The film ends with a revelation about his grandfather, hinting that Aamir’s empire is only a small part of a much larger legacy while setting the stage for the sequel, Khalifa: The Legacy.

What works in Khalifa

Khalifa is a stylish, high-energy entertainer that may not be as bad as some would have you believe. Prithviraj Sukumaran carries the film with his commanding screen presence, intense attitude, and effortless aura farming. Every entry and elevation moment feels designed to send his fans into a frenzy, and he pulls it off more often than not.

The film scores big on production value, with opulent visuals, slick action choreography, and Jakes Bejoy’s pulsating background score elevating several key sequences. The first half is particularly interesting, offering a detailed glimpse into the mechanics of gold smuggling before gradually building towards the action.

The final 15 minutes are another major highlight, delivering a high-octane finish packed with energy and spectacle. While Mohanlal’s cameo feels somewhat forced into the narrative, the veteran star makes the most of his appearance, bringing immense screen presence and an undeniable sense of grandeur to his role as the protagonist’s grandfather. His presence makes the sequence as massy and fan-pleasing as it could possibly be.

Watch the trailer:

What doesn’t work in Khalifa

Khalifa often mistakes elevation for storytelling, prioritizing forced cool moments over meaningful plot progression. While the film’s abundance of swagger works largely because of Prithviraj’s screen presence, the overuse of hero-elevation sequences eventually becomes repetitive. The intriguing gold-related premise gradually gives way to a predictable, formulaic revenge drama in the second half, wasting the potential for a more engaging crime-action narrative.

The villains lack depth and menace, rarely posing a convincing challenge to the protagonist. The emotional stakes are also underdeveloped, with relationships serving primarily to move the plot forward rather than create genuine emotional investment. The female characters are largely sidelined, with little agency or meaningful influence on the story.

Ultimately, Khalifa has the technical finesse, star power, and action to entertain, but its shallow writing and missed narrative opportunities prevent it from reaching its full potential.

The Performances

Prithviraj Sukumaran delivers a massive hit of swagger and style as Aamir Ali, bringing a stoic, brooding intensity that makes his larger-than-life moments feel convincing. His screen presence is undoubtedly one of the film’s biggest strengths, helping elevate several sequences that might otherwise have fallen flat.

Mohanlal , despite appearing only in an extended cameo towards the tail end, commands the screen with effortless dominance. His appearance delivers a memorable dose of mass appeal, even if the narrative setup feels somewhat contrived.

Neil Nitin Mukesh looks incredibly sharp in his Malayalam debut, bringing plenty of style and screen presence despite being underwritten. He has the looks and potential to be a formidable antagonist; all he needs is a stronger, better-developed character to truly shine.

The Verdict

Khalifa is far from a perfectly written film, but it delivers as a routine mass-action entertainer. Whether it is the star power, slick visuals, or well-designed action sequences, the film has enough going for it to remain entertaining. It is not nearly as bad as some might have you believe.

Despite its predictable second half, underdeveloped characters, and some truly awful dialogue, Khalifa largely delivers on the promise of its trailer and teaser.

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