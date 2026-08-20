Khalifa Part 1 Twitter Review: 11 Tweets to read before watching Prithviraj Sukumaran’s action thriller

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Khalifa: Part 1 was released in theatres on August 20, 2026. Directed by Vysakh, the movie also features a cameo appearance by Mohanlal. If you are planning to watch it this week, here’s what netizens have to say about the film.

Khalifa: Part 1 Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a user described Khalifa as an apologetic action entertainer with a predictable plot, but noted that its climax and overall treatment give the movie commercial value.

Another netizen called Khalifa a flat film, stating that apart from the introduction and two good fight sequences, there was little of interest. They felt that the movie followed the same old template, had a predictable plot, and lacked an emotional connection. While giving credit to Vysakh’s style, they criticised the script and remarked that Prithviraj fans would enjoy the film. They rated it 2.5 out of 5.

Another person opined that Khalifa was an ordinary action film with unimaginative writing, adding that a forced cameo scene was its best theatrical moment. They felt that the movie was not entirely bad but followed a familiar template that audiences had seen many times before. They also described the narration as flat and routine.

A fourth user praised Prithviraj Sukumaran ’s performance, stating that he fit perfectly into the world of Khalifa. They noted that his body language and restrained performance gave Aamir Ali a strong presence without being excessive. They also appreciated the film’s well-staged action sequences and impressive technical work.

Here are the reactions:

More about Khalifa: Part 1

Khalifa: Part 1 follows Aamir Ali, a prominent figure who operates a vast gold-trading business spanning the Middle East, London, Nepal, and Kerala. The story explores themes of power, legacy, and family heritage as Aamir inherits a long-standing business empire from his grandfather, Mambarakkal Ahammadali.

The film centres on whether Aamir can live up to his family’s legacy while carrying forward an enterprise shaped by generations of ambition and rivalry.

Directed by Vysakh, the film also features Neil Nitin Mukesh and Malvika Sharma in pivotal roles, while Mohanlal portrays Aamir’s grandfather. Renji Panicker, Indrans, Mohini, and others also appear in key roles.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz.

ALSO READ: 9 Upcoming films and web series on Netflix: Dhanush’s OM, Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali to Nani's Paradise