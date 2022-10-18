Khalifa: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Vysakh’s mass entertainer to start rolling next year

Prithviraj Sukumaran , the multi-faceted talent is on a signing spree, and has some highly promising projects in his kitty. The actor-filmmaker dropped a couple of much-exciting updates on his upcoming films recently, on the occasion of his 40th birthday. Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his official social media handles on the special day and announced his reunion with Vysakh , the popular filmmaker, to the surprise of his fans. The actor-director duo is set to reunite after a long gap of 12 years for an upcoming project titled Khalifa.

As per the latest updates, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Vysakh project is touted to be an out-and-out mass entertainer. The highly anticipated project, which is penned by Kaduva writer Jinu V Abraham, is reportedly being made on a massive budget. The recent updates suggest that Khalifa will start rolling by mid-2023 after Prithviraj Sukumaran wraps up his current commitments. Khalifa is expected to be shot at the various locations of UAE, Nepal, and Kerala, in multiple schedules. The reports also suggest that the Vysakh directorial will have some high-voltage action sequences, just like the filmmaker’s all celebrated films.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who dropped the first look poster of Khalifa on his birthday, had confirmed that the movie majorly revolves around a revenge story. "Vengeance will be written in GOLD. Announcing KHALIFA! Directed by Vysakh,” the actor-filmmaker, who shared the first look poster of the film on his social media handles, captioned his post. For the uninitiated, Prithviraj Sukumarand and Vysakh have earlier teamed up for the 2010-released blockbuster Pokkiriraja, which featured megastar Mammootty in the titular role. Prithviraj played a pivotal role in the film, which remains one of the biggest commercial successes of his career.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s work front

The actor-filmmaker has a massive line-up of films including Blessy’s Aadujeevitham, Alphonse Puthren’s Gold, Shaji Kailas’s Kaapa, Jayan Nambiar’s Vilayath Buddha, historical drama Kaaliyan, and others in Malayalam. He is returning to Telugu cinema by playing the lead antagonist in Salaar, the upcoming Prabhas directorial which is helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel. Prithviraj Sukumaran is also set to turn a director again, for the upcoming Lucifer sequel L2: Empuraan, which star Mohanlal in the lead role, and the much-awaited pan-Indian project, Tyson.

