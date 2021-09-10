Khiladi first song Istam OUT: Ravi Teja treats fans with this beautiful & melodious song on Vinayaka Chavithi

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and director Ramesh Varma's action entertainer Khiladi is one of the much-awaited Telugu films. While the film is in the last leg of shooting, the makers have released the first lyrical song Istam on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi.

One can see in the lyrical video, Dimple Hayathi is sporting half saree and this song also discloses her adoration for Ravi Teja. They look amazing on-screen and it’s delightful to see them together. Sung by Hari Priya, Devi Sri Prasad has scored a melody tune that will connect instantly. Lyrics by Shreemani are catchy while Yash master's choreography adds a special charm to the song.

Check out the song below:

Director Ramesh Varma is leaving no stone unturned and is putting in extra efforts to offer a thrilling ride to the audiences on the big screen. Sujit Vaasudev and GK Vishnu are the cinematographers. Ravi Teja plays a dual role in Khiladi produced by Bollywood production house Pen Studios in association with A Studios. The film under Havish Production comes with the tagline play smart.

Produced by Satyanarayana Koneru, Khiladi features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as the heroines.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Samantha Akkineni, Jr NTR, Rakul Preet, Rashmika Mandanna & others extend warm wishes