Khiladi: Makers of Ravi Teja starrer confirm film will release in theatres only

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and director Ramesh Varma's action entertainer Khiladi is one of the much-awaited Telugu films. Khiladi's teaser was released recently and it has indeed set the bar high. Meanwhile, the makers recently postponed the film's release due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now weeks after, social media is abuzz with speculations that Khiladi will get a direct OTT release. The film's producer Satyanarayana Koneru, however, informed that Khiladi will release in theatres only.

"We request everyone not to believe in the rumours. Khiladi was perceived and shot for a big-screen experience. We are making the film on an uncompromised manner. Story, taking, technicalities- everything regarding the film will be seamless," he said in an official statement. He also stated that director Ramesh is making extra efforts to bring the best for the audience in theatres.

"Ramesh Varma is putting in extra efforts to offer a thrilling ride to the audiences in theatres. Italy portions have come out exceptionally well. DSP’s music, action choreography by four stunt directors will be other major assets. We will release songs one after the other," he added.

Srikanth Vissa and music director DSP's brother Sagar have penned dialogues, while Srimani has penned lyrics and Amar Reddy is the editor of the film. Sujit Vaasudev and GK Vishnu are the cinematographers. Bollywood production house Pen Studios bankrolls the project in association with A Studios.

Meanwhile, a lot of South films like Naga Chaitanya's Love Story, Rana Daggubati's Virata Parvam and Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya have been postponed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

