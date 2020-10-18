Khiladi: Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja's film launched with a puja ceremony

Dimple Hayathi also took to Twitter as she joined hands with Ravi Teja for their upcoming film titled, Khiladi.

Ravi Teja's #RT67 is titled Khiladi and the first interesting look of the film has taken social media by storm. Ravi Teja is seen in an all-black look in the first look of Khiladi, Reportedly, he will be seen playing a dual role in the upcoming film, to be directed by Ramesh Varma. The makers launched their upcoming Telugu project with a puja ceremony in Hyderabad. One can see in the photos and videos, Ravi Teja is looking happy as he launched his new film. According to social media buzz, Khiladi is said to be based on a mind game between the actor and a villain. Ravi Teja will romance two budding actresses Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi on the big screen.

Dimple Hayathi also took to Twitter as she joined hands with Ravi Teja for their upcoming film. She tweeted, "Here’s my next with the man himself MASSMAHARAJ @RaviTeja_offl Brace up for the Mass #Khiladi you will ever see! Teaming up with great team. Need all your love and blessings." Not only the makers of the film but even moviegoers can't keel calm about the actor's new film as it starts rolling. Fans can't wait to know what's next in stores for them. Meanwhile, the tagline of the film is play smart and it sees Ravi Teja in a dancing mode.

Check it out below:

Devi Sri Prasad will compose the music while Sujit Vaasudev is onboard as a DOP. Ram-Laxman duo are onboard for the film's action. Reportedly, the makers of the film will kick-start shooting from next month as Ravi Teja is busy with Gopichand Mallineni's film Krack. The film stars Shruti Haasan in the female lead role.

