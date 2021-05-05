Khiladi Postponed: After Acharya and Virata Parvam, makers of Ravi Teja starrer push the film's release date

A lot of films like Naga Chaitanya's Love Story, Rana Daggubati's Virata Parvam and Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya have been postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and director Ramesh Varma's upcoming action entertainer Khiladi's release date has been postponed amidst the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The official Twitter page of Khiladi wrote, "Keeping the current #Covid19 Pandemic in mind,Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl 's #Khiladi has been postponed! A New Release Date will be announced soon." A lot of films like Naga Chaitanya's Love Story, Rana Daggubati's Virata Parvam and Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya have been postponed due to the same reason.

Talking about Khiladi, the makers had recently released the much-awaited teaser and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. The film will also see actors like Meenakshi Chaudhary, Arjun, Thakoor Anoop Singh, Murali Sharma, Anasuya Bharadwaj in important roles. Ravi Teja plays a dual role in the film produced by Satyanarayana Koneru. Bollywood production house Pen Studios also backs the project in association with A Studios. The film under Havish Production comes with the tagline 'play Smart'.

Meanwhile, here's an official announcement from the makers of the film:

Meanwhile, after the blockbuster success of Krack, Ravi Teja signed his next film with a debut director Sarath Mandava. Divyansha Koushik of Majili fame will be seen opposite Ravi Teja in the film that will be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP. Sam CS will score music, while Sathyan Sooryan will crank the camera.

