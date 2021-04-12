Khiladi: Ravi Teja is back with a bang & the teaser is full of powerful BGM with intense action packed scenes

The much-awaited first teaser from Ravi Teja's upcoming film Khiladi is out. Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and director Ramesh Varma who delivered blockbusters with their last respective films Krack and Rakshasudu are back with force with their first collaboration, Khiladi. Social media is abuzz on Monday, as makers of Ravi Teja starrer Khiladi have released the much-awaited first teaser of the film and it is loaded with action scenes. The film's teaser is out as Ugadi treat for fans and it promises an action-packed commercial entertainer.

Apart from action scenes, Khiladi teaser also has romance, thrilling elements as well. "If you play smart without stupid emotions, you are unstoppable," says Ravi Teja and this defines his ruthless character. One can see, Ravi Teja who is seen romancing Dimple Hayathi tries to assassinate her, making us curious to know what led him to take the extreme decision. Meenakshi Chaudhary, Arjun, Thakoor Anoop Singh, Murali Sharma, Anasuya Bharadwaj are also a part of the teaser that is impactful with only one dialogue. "If you play smart without stupid emotions, you are unstoppable," says Ravi Teja and this defines his ruthless character